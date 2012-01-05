BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 01, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.446
Reoffer price 99.896
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to Govt-73bp
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
