Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwritschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 150 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 105.886

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 350 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0587975961

