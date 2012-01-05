Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2015

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.966

Yield 2.249 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct 2015 UKT

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

