Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Dong Energy

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date January 12, 2032

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 98.721

Reoffer price 98.721

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT

Payment Date January 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0730243150

