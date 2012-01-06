* Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Barclays underwriters

Jan 5 Millennial Media, mobile advertising software provider, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the company said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering to for expansion, product development and for general corporate purposes.

The company said Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs and Barclays Capital are among the underwriters for the IPO.

Millennial did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell, their expected price or the exchange it hopes to get listed on.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

