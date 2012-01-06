(Corrected Payment date to 2012 not 2015)
January 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 20, 2015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.5
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International &
TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.