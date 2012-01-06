BRIEF-Shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger
* BNC Bancorp - shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger
Jan 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower DnB NOR Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 55bp
Issue price 97.5
Payment Date January 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN NO0010622087
Data supplied by International Insider.
* S&P Dow Jones indices says S&P Midcap 400 constituent Everest Re Group Ltd will replace Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in the S&P 500 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sVxd3k) Further company coverage: