Jan 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Friday.

Borrower DnB NOR Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 16, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN NO0010634777

