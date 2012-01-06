Jan 05(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

Guarantor Fotis Bank

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10 BP, and steps

up every three months to 3-month

Euribor + 30 BP, 3-month Euribor +

60 BP, 3-month Euribor + 100 BP

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Each note can be put at par every

day with a 65 calendar notice.

