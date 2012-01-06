Jan 05(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Guarantor Fotis Bank
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10 BP, and steps
up every three months to 3-month
Euribor + 30 BP, 3-month Euribor +
60 BP, 3-month Euribor + 100 BP
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Each note can be put at par every
day with a 65 calendar notice.
