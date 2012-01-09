GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
MUMBAI Jan 9 India copper futures are likely to extend their losses by more than 1 percent early on Monday in tandem with a drop in global markets, though a weaker rupee could limit the downside, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shed 1 percent last week to 401.90 rupees per kg.
* London copper fell 1.7 percent on Monday, reversing gains in the previous session, on concerns over slowing growth in the euro zone.
* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.
Gold
Gold futures are likely to open lower and extend losses by more than half a percent in line with overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.4 percent higher at 27,762 rupees per 10 grams. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction