MUMBAI Jan 9 India copper futures are likely to extend their losses by more than 1 percent early on Monday in tandem with a drop in global markets, though a weaker rupee could limit the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shed 1 percent last week to 401.90 rupees per kg.

* London copper fell 1.7 percent on Monday, reversing gains in the previous session, on concerns over slowing growth in the euro zone.

* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.

Gold

Gold futures are likely to open lower and extend losses by more than half a percent in line with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.4 percent higher at 27,762 rupees per 10 grams. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)