Jan 9 JPMorgan has upgraded Indian infrastructure finance company IDFC to "overweight" form "neutral", saying a sharp drop in prices has made valuations attractive.

"Fundamentally, we do not see any significant worsening from here on either asset quality or revenue growth," the bank said in a note, adding that at 1.2 times one-year forward price to book value "the negatives are more than priced in".

It also cut its target price to 130 rupees from 140. The stock, which had halved in 2011, was trading down 1.4 percent at 96.50 rupees by 9:39 a.m (0409 GMT), in a subdued Mumbai market down 0.85 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)