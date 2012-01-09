(Agency corrects version issued on 6 January 2012 to correctly state the project cost in the second paragraph. An amended version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based SEW Bellary Highways Limited's (SBHL) INR1.21bn senior project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' and its INR12.0m bank loans a National Short-Term rating of 'Fitch A2(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

SBHL is a special purpose company incorporated to undertake the improvement of a 25.67km stretch of state highway 132 from Bellary in Karnataka to the Andhra Pradesh border, including the four-laning of 8.5km and two-laning of the remaining 17.17km. SBHL is executing this project under a 15 year concession from the government of Karnataka (GoK). The project sponsor is SEW Infrastructure Limited (SIL, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/ Stable) through its 100% subsidiary, SEW Highways limited. The project cost is estimated at INR1.52bn, to be funded by bank loans of INR1.21bn and sponsor equity of INR312.9m. The INR12.0m loans will be drawn once the project achieves the commercial operations date (COD: expected to be 6 February 2013) and repaid from the proceeds of the first annuity, six months after the COD.

The ratings reflect the project's strong revenue profile, based on availability-based semi-annual annuity payments from a strong offtaker, the GoK. However, lack of a letter of credit to mitigate the risk of any delays in annuity payments could be considered a weakness relative to some peers. While Fitch does not publicly rate the GoK, it does rate government-guaranteed bond issues of corporations owned by the GoK at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/ Stable. While annuity payments are subject to deductions for non-availability and underperformance, the maintenance requirements are relatively straightforward. Fitch will monitor the project's operational performance once the project achieves the COD.

The ratings also factor in the project's weak financial structure, as reflected in its weak debt service coverage ratios in the first two operational years and a timing mismatch between the receipt of the first annuity payment and the first five monthly interest payments. However, this risk is substantially mitigated by Fitch's expectation of sponsor support based on SIL's undertakings to maintain a minimum DSCR of 1.05 in any particular year through cash infusion.

The sponsor will also fund overruns in construction and operation and maintenance costs. The debt service reserve account is not a part of the project cost, and will be created on COD by the sponsor, adding to the project's reliance on the sponsor, which has a track record of supporting its SPVs.

The latest independent engineer's report dated September 2011 reports a slight 3% delay in construction progress, highlighting a critical 1.35km stretch of land where the right of way is yet to be handed over to SBHL by the GoK. This risk is, however, significantly mitigated by SIL's experience in timely completion of road projects, the straightforward scope of construction and the sponsor's undertaking to fund any construction cost overruns. Fitch will monitor construction progress as the project nears its COD.

The ratings may be upgraded upon the timely completion of construction, the receipt of the initial annuity payments and the timely infusion of sponsor support when required during the initial years of operations. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if the project faces significant construction delays, or if sponsor support is not provided in a timely manner.