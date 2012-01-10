By Benjamin Kang Lim and Don Durfee
BEIJING Jan 10 The head of China's $410
billion sovereign wealth fund is the front-runner to become the
country's next finance minister, two independent sources said
told Reuters, another move in the country's broad leadership
reshuffle that will culminate in 2013.
Lou Jiwei, 61, currently chairman of China Investment Corp
(CIC), is tipped to replace Xie Xuren as finance minister, said
the sources, who requested anonymity to avoid political
repercussions.
"Lou will step down (as CIC chairman). He will go to the
Finance Ministry," one source with ties to China's top
leadership told Reuters. This was confirmed by a second source
close to the ministry.
The change would come as part of the Communist Party's
leadership transition that will see President Hu Jintao and
Premier Wen Jiabao hand over power to a younger generation.
In October, China appointed new bosses for its top banking,
securities and insurance regulators. [ID:nL4E7LT077]
If elevated, Lou will lead a Finance Ministry that has been
at the forefront of China's efforts to tackle the 10.7 trillion
yuan ($1.7 trillion) of debt that local governments piled up as
a result of China's stimulus programme during the global
financial crisis.
CIC declined to comment when reached by telephone, and the
ministry was not immediately available for comment.
TIMING UNCERTAIN
The timing for Lou to move into the finance minster's job
was unknown, but it could be as early as October, when Xie
reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65 for cabinet ministers
or in March 2013 when the State Council, China's cabinet,
undergoes a shake-up.
Last year, Lou wrote an article for the reform-minded
journal Comparative Studies, laying out his views of the
pressing financial and economic changes needed in China.
They included reform of personal income taxes, the fiscal
relationship between the central and local governments, and
capital account convertibility for the tightly controlled yuan
currency.
CIC President Gao Xiqing, 58, a Duke University-trained
lawyer, is likely to succeed Lou as chairman, barring any
last-minute change, said a senior financial industry source who
also asked not to be identified.
Lou initially had been tipped to head a new
ministerial-level body that would manage the country's
state-owned banks and non-bank financial enterprises, including
brokerages, insurers, trust firms and funds.
Century Weekly, a magazine published by Caixin media, said
last December that the proposal to create a financial
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, or
SASAC, has been shelved.
A computer programmer turned economist, Lou was a vice
finance minister before being promoted to manage the sovereign
wealth fund.
He has not worked in the central bank but, according to
official biographies, the avid golfer has co-authored several
books and papers on economic reform with central bank governor
Zhou Xiaochuan.
Born on Dec 24, 1950, Lou's schooling was cut short by the
1966-76 Cultural Revolution when he was a teenager. After five
years in the army, when he taught himself mathematics, he went
to work in 1973 as a computer programmer at a big Beijing
steelworks.
He won a place at the prestigious Tsinghua University, where
he majored in computing, and then took a master's degree in
economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top
government think-tank.
(Editing by Brian Rhoads)
((benjamin.lim@thomsonreuters.com)(+8610 6627-1212)(Reuters
Messaging: benjamin.lim.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA FINANCE/MINISTER
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.