January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 277.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 369.4

bp over the OBL

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB &

Credit Mutuel Arkea

Expected Ratings A+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

