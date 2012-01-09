BRIEF-Kungsleden sells 18 properties for SEK 882 mln
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS REACHED ITS 2016-2017 GOAL TO SELL NON-STRATEGIC PROPERTIES FOR SEK 2 BILLION
January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 100 bp
Issue price 99.901
Reoffer price 99.901
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 105 bp
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0731133269
