HONG KONG Jan 9 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) said on Monday that its controlling shareholder China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) has increased its stake in the firm to 76.38 percent from 75.84 percent.

Sinopec Group acquired about 39 million shares of Sinopec Corp from the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and 425.5 million shares listed in Hong Kong, it said in a notice to Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Erica Billingham)