Jan 09

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 550 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.819

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Note Programme

ISIN XS0731128186

