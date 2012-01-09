Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 550 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.819
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Note Programme
ISIN XS0731128186
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.