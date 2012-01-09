January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an obligations foncieres issue priced on Monday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier
(CFF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.664
Yield 4.292 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC,
Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011181171
