January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an obligations foncieres issue priced on Monday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier

(CFF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.664

Yield 4.292 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC,

Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011181171

