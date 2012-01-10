(Corrected mid-swaps basis points to 58 bp and not 60 bp and
added additional lead managers information)
Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 02, 2016 (Corrects)
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.646
Reoffer price 99.646
Spread 58 basis points(Corrects)
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, WestLB, BNP Paribas,
Commerzbank & DZ Bank
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
