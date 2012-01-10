(Corrected mid-swaps basis points to 58 bp and not 60 bp and added additional lead managers information)

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 02, 2016 (Corrects)

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.646

Reoffer price 99.646

Spread 58 basis points(Corrects)

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, WestLB, BNP Paribas,

Commerzbank & DZ Bank

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

