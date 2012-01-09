Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 06, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.248

Payment Date February 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Dutch

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

ISIN CH0147023466

