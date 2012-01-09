Janusry 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.319
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling, 0.25 M & U)
Notes The issue size will total 2.125 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0677817594
Data supplied by International Insider.