Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler Canada Finance
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount C$125 million
Maturity Date January 23, 2014
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.814
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.3 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
