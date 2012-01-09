Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 18, 2022

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.271

Reoffer yield 3.7155 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 186.1 bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022, DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ,Barclays,Natixis,UBS & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0731129234

