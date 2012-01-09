January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Valeo

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.683

Yield 5.825 pct

Spread 412.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi, MUSI, SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

