* Property prices to fall between 10-20 pct in 2012
* Mining town Ordos to see steepest decline of 30 pct from
2011 peak
* China will cut down-payment for 1st time homebuyers in
Q2-12
* China won't lift restrictions on the number of homes per
family
By Langi Chiang and Anooja Debnath
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Jan 10 China's average
home prices will probably fall between 10 to 20 percent in 2012,
a pace modest enough to prevent a hard landing of the economy,
with the biggest declines expected in major cities such as
Beijing, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The poll of 21 respondents, including economists and
property market analysts, showed China will stick with purchase
restrictions to regulate the real estate markets, but may tweak
those measures if prices fall too precipitously.
China's red-hot property market helped power double-digit
economic growth in recent years, but it has become a source of
worry now that prices are falling and will continue to do so.
Of the 21 respondents, 11 expected price declines of 10
percent to 20 percent in 2012. Another nine thought the price
decline would be less than 10 percent and one thought prices
would increase.
Property investment is worth about 10 percent of Chinese
economic output and fuels activity in 50 other sectors, so a
steep slide could tip the economy towards a hard landing.
There is no clear definition among economists of what
constitutes a "hard landing", nor the scale of the fall needed
in the property market to trigger one, but a 30 percent price
drop would wipe out the majority of average homeowner equity and
take a substantial bite out of China's consumer spending.
"The Chinese property market is peeling off faster than
markets expected," said Alistair Thornton, a Beijing-based
economist at IHS Global Insight. "The sharp slowdown risks
undermining China’s soft-landing trajectory for 2012."
"As prices and transaction volumes plummet, there is a
danger that this will feed directly through into lower
construction activity and investment spending, yanking the
carpet out from under the economy," Thornton added.
Europe's debt crisis is pushing many developed
economies into recession and, as the biggest export destination
for Chinese goods, its drag on the world's second biggest
economy has become more apparent in recent months.
The slowing economy and evidence of capital outflow in the
last quarter of 2011 prompted the central bank in November to
cut 50 basis points from the ratio of reserves commercial
lenders are required to hold, in order to keep money supply and
credit growth steady.
While some believed this was a clear change in the People's
Bank of China's tightening stance, a separate poll of economists
said only a sharp slowdown in growth to below 8 percent or a pop
in the real estate bubble could likely trigger outright interest
rate cuts or fresh stimulus spending. [ID:nL3E7NC337]
Inflation is expected to fall to 4.0 percent in December
from the previously reported 4.2 percent and data released last
month showed that factory activity shrank in China due to
slackening demand, reinforcing the need for pro-growth policies.
"China will broadly keep the same tightening measures in
2012 as in 2011 but fine-tuning of the policy is possible," said
Tang Jianwei, an economist with Bank of Communications, China's
fifth-largest lender, in Shanghai.
With a faltering economy on one side and a need to curb
property markets from overheating on the other, Beijing has its
work cut out.
The fall in prices comes as little surprise after
the restrictions imposed on homebuyers but it is difficult for
policymakers to orchestrate a gradual decline. A steep slide
could prompt an easing, though respondents thought it unlikely.
Only six of 21 respondents thought China would lift the
restriction on the number of homes a family can buy.
The more likely shift would be a reduction in the minimum
down-payment. Three out of four economists thought that might
happen some time in 2012, most likely in the second quarter.
Last week China announced that it may look to roll out its
property tax scheme to more cities. [ID:nL3E8C5KCB]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For related graphic: r.reuters.com/huv85s
China property market digest: r.reuters.com/deh85s
China property regulations: [ID:nL3E7IE1QW]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
AND THEY ALL FALL DOWN
When asked to pick which city would see the steepest fall, 8
respondents predicted Ordos, the rich mining town in Inner
Mongolia, would earn that dubious distinction, while Wenzhou and
Beijing received six votes apiece.
Ordos, a district of Inner Mongolia, now lies as a prime
example of a property bubble bust. This prosperous coal-mining
region where prices once skyrocketed during the boom of
2004-2009, now houses a virtually empty city and is predicted to
see a 30 percent decline in prices from the peak.
Wenzhou and Beijing will likely see price declines of at
least 20 percent.
On a scale of 1-10, where 1 is extremely cheap and 10
extremely overvalued, respondents gave Chinese houses a rating
of 7, indicating house prices are elevated and a likely to
decline further.
As cities mirror Ordos' decline, restrictions are clearly
biting property developers. New home sales have slowed, raising
concerns developers will default and saddle banks with bad debt.
China Vanke (000002.SZ), the country's largest developer by
revenue said last week its year-on-year sales fell 30 percent in
December. [ID:nL3E8C4275].
China's average home price CNHPI=ECI started to head south
in October, according to a Reuters weighted index based on the
numbers announced by the National Bureau of Statistics. A
private survey showed Chinese home prices fell for a fourth
straight month in December. [ID:nL3E8C40IJ]
The story wasn't too different in property markets in
Britain where the ensuing euro area crisis thwarts any hopes of
a recovery this year and in the U.S. where property markets
continue to struggle to find its footing. [GB/HOMES] [US/HOMES]
The lone bright spot might be Brazil, whose real estate
sector which will see modest growth in 2012 and avoid a bust
according to a recent Reuters survey. [BR/HOMES]
For a factbox of results: [ID:nL3E8C96L1]
For other Reuters property market surveys: [ID:nL3E8CA2JH]
(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao in Beijing and Emily
Kaiser in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Nick
Edwards)
((anooja.debnath@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6870 3854)(Reuters
Messaging: anooja.debnath.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.