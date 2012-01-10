* Fund likely to invest in more overseas M&A by Japanese
By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Jan 10 A Japanese state-sponsored
fund behind a string of headline-grabbing deals said its
investment in overseas acquisitions by Japanese companies is
likely to increase this year, helped by a stronger yen and an
increase in asset sales abroad.
"We have been receiving a lot of (requests for investment
in) overseas acquisitions. We are likely to see a substantial
number of such deals this year," Kimikazu Noumi, CEO of
Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), said in an interview on
Tuesday.
"There are many asset sales given the situation in Europe,
and Japanese companies, with a record amount of cash at hand,
are not seeing many attractive investments at home," he said,
adding that a stronger yen is also encouraging the trend.
The government-backed private equity fund, armed with a 1.9
trillion yen ($24.7 billion) war chest, including funds already
committed to investments, has been aggressively chasing after
deals with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of Japanese
businesses in global markets.
The INCJ provides financing for Japanese companies' overseas
acquisitions through equity participation. Last year it decided
to invest $680 million to acquire a 40 percent stake in
Swiss-based meter maker Landis+Gyr, with the rest provided by
Toshiba.
The fund is also investing in acquisitions of water supply
businesses in Australia and Chile by Japanese consortiums
including Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Marubeni Corp (8002.T).
"There are many deals (involving overseas acquisitions) in
our pipeline, including those in the service sector. We may be
able to announce something concrete within a few months," Noumi
said.
The fund has invested or committed to invest in 20 deals
totalling 355 billion yen ($4.6 billion) since it was set up in
2007.
The INCJ is best known for engineering a deal that will
merge small display panels of Sony (6758.T), Toshiba (6502.T)
and Hitachi (6501.T). The fund will invest 200 billion yen to
acquire a 70 percent stake in the venture, Japan Display.
Asked if the gigantic state-backed fund is undercutting
private competition, Noumi said some of the deals could not
otherwise be done, including Japan Display, which took about a
year and a half for a deal to be agreed after the fund first
broached it.
"It is not about distressed businesses or companies. And
rivals do not want to show their hands to others. A neutral
equity (provider) is needed in such a situation," he said.
Given its growing deal pipeline, Noumi said the fund is
expanding its staff, recruiting M&A lawyers and bankers.
Currently it has about 80 employees.
"We need global talent, people who can work in a global
business environment," he said, adding that it received hundreds
of applications for positions.
WON'T TAKE ZOMBIE COMPANIES
Noumi, 66, is a former executive at Norinchukin Bank. An
agriculture major at college, he joined the lender for Japan's
farm co-op system in 1969 and rose through its ranks including a
stint in New York. He became later chairman of Aozora Bank
(8304.T).
Known for his down-to-earth personality, he occasionally
shows the feisty side of a student activist-turned-banker.
He said his fund is not a state-backed bailout body to keep
alive "zombie companies", mindful of public criticism of other
government-sponsored entities such as the Industrial
Revitalisation Corp of Japan.
Noumi said the mission of his fund is to provide financing
to businesses with growth potential, not to fund corporate
turnarounds with taxpayers' money.
"A variety of people may express a variety of wishes to us,
but we cannot do deals that do not match our mission," he said.
($1 = 76.8500 Japanese yen)
