* Informal lending sector worth an estimated $1.6 trillion
* Wen Jiabao promises reform, new bond market unity seen key
* Beijing wants to cut systemic, shadowing banking risks
By Aileen Wang and Jason Subler
BEIJING, Jan 11 China must bring to heel
an estimated $1.6 trillion shadow banking system if it is to
deflate enormous asset bubbles fuelled by unregulated lending
and stop small firms from getting forced to look to loan sharks
for working capital.
Real estate prices that stay stunningly high despite ghost
towns of empty apartment buildings and entrepreneurs fleeing
gangland creditors are symptoms of China's narrowly-based
financial system.
Tightly controlled credit limits keep the system's focus on
funding state-backed businesses. [ID:nL3E7LO0H9] [ID:nL3E7N504N]
Beijing knows it needs sweeping reform of wholesale and
retail capital markets to stop a huge chunk of the nation's 81
trillion yuan ($13 trillion) of domestic deposits being steered
from bank loans and savings -- which dominate the financial
system -- into opaque, off-balance sheet, risk-laden vehicles.
If China could deliver enough reform and investment
incentive to create regulated bonds and other financial
products, Beijing could get the private sector, rather than
taxes, to fund some of the $1.5 trillion it has pledged for
emerging strategic industries over the next five years.
Getting some of the 10 trillion yuan that analysts estimate
is currently channeled towards off-balance sheet bank lending
and underground private capital networks that finance loan
sharks would be a handy way to pay for economic development.
Reform was the tone of a weekend meeting of China's leaders
responsible for the financial sector where Premier Wen Jiabao
promised plenty, but was light on specifics.
The meeting was "a step along the road of financial reform.
Not a pivot point in policy, but an important signpost," said
Nicholas Consonery, Asia analyst at the Washington-based
consultancy Eurasia Group.
"Heavy emphasis was placed on avoiding systemic risk,
including stating plainly concerns about growth in the 'virtual
economy' -- a not discreet allusion to the explosion of
innovative financial securitisation products and bubble-style
investment practices that precipitated the U.S. financial
crisis," Consonery said.
The absence of properly functioning private sector long-term
savings, mutual fund or pensions markets is regularly cited by
analysts, insurance companies and money managers as key to
financial sector reforms.
So too is creating an active corporate credit market
alongside state-run banks, who channel the bulk of their annual
lending targets straight to other state-backed firms.
UNIFYING BOND MARKETS
One thing Wen said at the once-in-five-year weekend meeting
was that he wanted a "standardised and unified" bond market
during the 12th Five Year plan period, which runs to the end of
2015. [ID:nL3E8C706P]
"It is very rare for the government to explicitly say that
it will establish a unified bond market, although Beijing has
actually been trying to move towards that direction for many
years," said Shi Lei, a fixed-income analyst at Ping An
Securities in Shanghai.
Rivalry among ministerial bodies means China's corporate
bond market is separated into three parts: debt instruments in
the interbank market overseen by the central bank; enterprise
bonds approved by China's economic planning agency; and a small
listed corporate bond market overseen by China Securities
Regulatory Commission.
The government created the interbank bond market in Shanghai
in 1997 and drove banks out of debt trading on the exchanges,
after large sums were channeled illegally into risky assets,
eventually saddling state banks and other firms with heavy
losses.
Listed banks have been allowed to trade spot government and
corporate bonds on the bourses on a trial basis since early
2009. Analysts say connecting the markets would boost liquidity
and trading -- cutting funding costs and increasing financing
options for cash-constrained private sector firms.
"A bigger market pool will attract more investors and funds,
which may include part of capital previously circulating in the
shadow banking system," said Gao Zhanjun, the executive manager
at the bond sales department of the CITIC Securities in Beijing.
REGULATORY SPOTLIGHT
That would be a welcome benefit, bringing capital from the
shadow banking system back under the regulatory spotlight.
Chinese shadow financing has seen explosive growth in recent
years as savers sought high-yield wealth management products to
escape negative real deposit rates and banks developed a variety
of off-balance-sheet vehicles to keep deposits working while
officially being required to put more capital aside as reserves.
That has weakened Beijing's control on potential risks in
the banking system. [ID:nL3E7N740V]
Some analysts say it will take more than a fledgling
corporate bond market to restore the official grip, especially
as a property-related trust product yields 11-12 percent,
compared with a 6-7 percent rate of unsecured real estate
company bonds, or the 4-5 percent rate of AAA-rated coporate
bonds.
A junk bond market might provide more immediate impact.
"Strictly speaking, China hasn't even had one single
high-yield bond product, except for some syndicated bonds issued
in Hong Kong," said Li-Gang Liu, head of greater China economic
research at ANZ in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile ministerial rivalries may well impede efforts to
unify the existing three bond market power bases.
"It is still hard to imagine that different regulators are
willing to sit together and evenly distribute their power of
governing the bond markets," said a senior manager at CICC's
fixed-income department.
"I think it will take a relatively long time for the three
ministries to utter one voice someday and therefore bond market
integration cannot be something happening overnight."
To Eurasia's Consonery, pronouncements from the weekend
conference signal that China's one-party government system is
confident time is on its side.
"These signposts are important because they reflect the way
Beijing thinks about financial reform -- as an incremental story
that will take years, indeed decades, to finalise," he said.
($1 = 6.3095 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Nick Edwards;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)
((lan.wang1@thomsonreuters.com)(86 10 6627 1032)(Reuters
Messaging: lan.wang1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/REFORM
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.