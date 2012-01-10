January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.654
Reoffer price 99.654
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 151.6
bp over the OBL 161
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citigroup &
Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.25 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
