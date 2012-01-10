January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.654

Reoffer price 99.654

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 151.6

bp over the OBL 161

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citigroup &

Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.25 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.