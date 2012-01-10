Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque PSA Finance
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2014
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.011
Reoffer price 100.011
Spread 470 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 589.7 bp
over the OBL
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Santander GBM &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0730061396
