Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque PSA Finance

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2014

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.011

Reoffer price 100.011

Spread 470 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 589.7 bp

over the OBL

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Santander GBM &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 700 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0730061396

Data supplied by International Insider.