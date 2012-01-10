Jan 10 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4849.55 4742.80 2.25
Nifty JAN 2011 4870.30 4751.80 2.49
Open Interest 21,392,650 19,954,000 7.20
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.26 1.17 7.69
Volume Put-Call 1.02 0.86 18.60
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 24 25.68 -6.54
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 21.38 21.87 -2.24
Put ATM IV (30D) 23.98 27.25 -12
For more details, please click on and.
Alok Industries, Suzlon Energy, Sterlite Industries, IFCI and
Dish TV were among the top gainers in January contract open
interest.
GVK Power and Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugars,
Jaiprakash Associates, Mahindra and Mahindra and 3i Infotech
were the top losers in January contract open interest.
Put options on Nifty suggest that traders are
pinning hopes of base creation around 4,800
levels.
"Since the Nifty has broken above the downward sloping
trendline connecting the highs made in October 2011 and December
2011, we recommend squaring off all open short positions," said
Nirmal Bang in a note.
The research house added that the trend for Nifty in the
short term has turned up.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)