Jan 10 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4849.55 4742.80 2.25 Nifty JAN 2011 4870.30 4751.80 2.49 Open Interest 21,392,650 19,954,000 7.20 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.26 1.17 7.69 Volume Put-Call 1.02 0.86 18.60 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24 25.68 -6.54 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.38 21.87 -2.24 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.98 27.25 -12 For more details, please click on and. Alok Industries, Suzlon Energy, Sterlite Industries, IFCI and Dish TV were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. GVK Power and Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugars, Jaiprakash Associates, Mahindra and Mahindra and 3i Infotech were the top losers in January contract open interest. Put options on Nifty suggest that traders are pinning hopes of base creation around 4,800 levels. "Since the Nifty has broken above the downward sloping trendline connecting the highs made in October 2011 and December 2011, we recommend squaring off all open short positions," said Nirmal Bang in a note. The research house added that the trend for Nifty in the short term has turned up. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)