Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Communications, Hong Kong
Branch
Issue Amount 205 million Renminbi
Maturity Date January 17, 2013
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Hong Kong
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.