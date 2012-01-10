Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Communications, Hong Kong

Branch

Issue Amount 205 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 17, 2013

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Hong Kong

Data supplied by International Insider.