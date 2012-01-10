Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 155bp

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 155bp

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

