Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel Cic Home Loan SFH (CM CIC)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2024
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.028
Spread 172 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 235bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB
& UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.