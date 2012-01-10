* Says looking to improve liquidity levels

* CFPB starts probe into PHH's mortgage insurance practices

* Shares fall as much as 11 pct in morning trade

Jan 10 PHH Corp (PHH.N) raised doubts over its continuing as a "going concern" if it failed to improve liquidity, and said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

(CFPB) launched an investigation into its mortgage insurance practices.

Shares of the mortgage company fell as much as 11 percent on Tuesday morning to $9.70. They were later trading at $9.95 in heavy volumes on the New York Stock Exchange.

PHH also said it will offer $150 million in convertible senior notes, due 2017.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, which lowered the company's credit rating to "junk" status in December with a negative view, said it expects PHH to be able to repay $423 million of senior unsecured debt maturing in March 2013.

Less than a month ago, the rating agency had said the company may be unable to repay the debt. [ID:nWNA6850]

To boost liquidity, PHH may consider selling its reinsurance business and mortgage servicing rights, the company said.

Last year, both Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) sold their mortgage servicing businesses to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N), closing out a money-losing strategy that stemmed from the subprime housing bubble. [ID:nN06259001] [ID:nN1E79N1O7]

The CFPB has also launched an investigation on whether PHH's premium ceding practices to its captive reinsurers comply with laws.

The company said it believes it has complied with all laws and has not provided reinsurance on loans originating after 2009. A PHH spokesperson declined to elaborate on the matter when contacted by Reuters.

Self insurance is where a company buys protection from a specially created subsidiary, or "captive," and is also used as a cheaper alternative to regular insurance in many sectors.[ID:nL5E7KR1CN]

PHH said it cannot provide any assurance whether or not the investigation will result in any fines or penalties against the company or its subsidiaries.

In December 2010, the Obama administration had investigated charges that almost two dozen lenders, including PHH Mortgage, had unfairly denied U.S. government-backed mortgages to qualified loan applicants. [ID:nN08180829]

