Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower EIB Sukuk Company Ltd
Obligor Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC
Guarantor Emirates NBD PJSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 18, 2017
Coupon 4.718 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Royal Bank of
Scotland & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Dubai
Notes Launched under Trust certificates Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.