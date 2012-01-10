Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EIB Sukuk Company Ltd

Obligor Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC

Guarantor Emirates NBD PJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 18, 2017

Coupon 4.718 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC,

National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Royal Bank of

Scotland & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Dubai

Notes Launched under Trust certificates Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.