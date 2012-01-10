Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.904
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.9 bp
Over the OBL 156
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Co.International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A1MA9A9
