January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a benchmark I/2012 issue priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.999

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 73bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS

Investement Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1K0UG6

