January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a benchmark I/2012 issue priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.999
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 73bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS
Investement Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1K0UG6
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.