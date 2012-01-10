January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a mutliple tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbrief Bank
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 218 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.619
ISIN CH0147144346
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 215 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 21, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.126
ISIN CH0147144361
* * * *
Tranche 3
Increased Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 30, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.631
ISIN CH0147144361
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
