January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 20, 2016
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 100.6510
Reoffer price 99.7260
Yield 3.7 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0731740741
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.