January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance

N.V.

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2015

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.656

Reoffer price 99.656

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 182.2

bp over the 2.5 pct February 2015

OBL

ISIN XS0731679907

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 Million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.384

Reoffer price 99.384

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 201.3

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019

DBR

ISIN XS0731681556

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BBVA, JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.