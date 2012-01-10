Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vivendi SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2012

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.405

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 325bp

over 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Natixis, Royal Bank of

Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011182559

