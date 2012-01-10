BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vivendi SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2012
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.405
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 325bp
over 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Natixis, Royal Bank of
Scotland & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011182559
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: