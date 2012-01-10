January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a benchmark notes issue priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.792

Yield 3.42 pct

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 242.7

bp over the 4.25 pct July 2017 OBL

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citi, Morgan

Stanley, Societe Generale CIB &

Svenska Handelsbanken

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.