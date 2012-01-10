BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a benchmark notes issue priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.792
Yield 3.42 pct
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 242.7
bp over the 4.25 pct July 2017 OBL
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citi, Morgan
Stanley, Societe Generale CIB &
Svenska Handelsbanken
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: