BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date January 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 70 bp
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0580764735
Temp ISIN XS0731682018
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: