Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date January 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70 bp

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0580764735

Temp ISIN XS0731682018

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)