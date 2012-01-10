BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 13, 2024
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.319
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UKT
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, LLoyds, RBC &
RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: