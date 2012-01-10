BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$125 million
Maturity Date October 20, 2014
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.393
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
The issue size will total C$500 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0548635605
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: