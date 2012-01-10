BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Hypothekenpfandbrief issue priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 500 milion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.97
Spread 75 basis poinits
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 167.3 bp
over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche
Bank & LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1K0RS7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: