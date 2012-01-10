January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Hypothekenpfandbrief issue priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 500 milion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.97

Spread 75 basis poinits

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 167.3 bp

over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche

Bank & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1K0RS7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.