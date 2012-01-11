* Microsoft or Android systems, both possible-executive
By Poornima Gupta
LAS VEGAS, Jan 10 Dell Inc DELL.O
intends to launch its first consumer tablet computer in late
2012, marking its entry into a hotly contested and increasingly
crowded arena that has already claimed arch-foe Hewlett Packard
(HPQ.N).
The once-dominant corporation founded by Michael Dell has
seen a growing crop of tablets and smartphones entice consumers
away from PCs. But Dell learned from the hastiness of some of
its peers and understands better now how consumers value the
"ecosystem" of a tablet as much as the hardware, chief
commercial officer Steve Felice said.
The Texas company, which has slipped steadily in the global
PC sales rankings, had dipped its toe in the waters with an
enterprise-focused, "Streak" tablet. It now plans a bigger push
into the consumer arena, Felice told Reuters at the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
While rivals from HP to Research in Motion RIM.TO
introduced a spate of gadgets with much fanfare and went
toe-to-toe with the still-dominant Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPad, Dell
kept a low profile with good reason, Felice said.
"We have been taking our time. The general failure of
everyone that's tried to introduce a tablet outside of Apple"
suggested Dell made a prudent choice, Felice said in an
interview. "You will see us enter this market in a bigger way
toward the end of the year. So we are not really deemphasizing
it, we are really being very careful how we enter it.
"When you are talking about PC, people are more focused on
the hardware itself. When you are talking about the tablet or
the smartphone, people are interested in the overall environment
its operating in," he added. "As we have matured in this, we are
spending a lot more time in the overall ecosystem."
CARDS CLOSE TO VEST
Felice was coy about which non-Apple operating system Dell
might adopt -- Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) upcoming Windows 8 or
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) popular Android -- saying both were viable
options.
But Felice did say he liked the feel of Microsoft's
touch-enabled operating system, which would be well-timed when
it emerges later this year in light of recent high-profile
product failures, from HP's now-defunct TouchPad to RIM's
Playbook.
"There hasn't been a lot of advancement and it's given
Microsoft a good window to come into the market with Windows 8.
I like the touch Windows 8 feature," said Felice, who previously
headed Dell's large enterprise division.
"We like Windows 8 but we continue to develop with Android
as well. We are still going to be more choice-driven, based on
the feedback we get from customers."
Dell's maiden foray into consumer tablets comes as the iPad
and other well-received gadgets such as Samsung's Galaxy eat
into PC sales. Some industry executives maintain that tablets do
not cannibalize to the extent imagined.
On Monday, Michael Dell said at an event in the southern
Indian city of Bangalore that tablets were an "additional
device." [ID:nnL3E8C9AA2]
Others warn that clunky laptops are coming increasingly
under threat as tablets grow more powerful and take on a
plethora of tasks from Web surfing to sophisticated graphics and
video manipulation.
"When we introduce the products, they will be consumer
products, but we are going to make sure that they are very
compatible with the business marketplace, which we don't think
Apple has addressed," Felice said. "There's lot of use in the
commercial sector that requires security and more compatibility,
and I think we will be able to address that in a better way."
