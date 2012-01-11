* DVB looking at buying as much as $3.5 bln in loans
* Bank aims to expand shipping portfolio by 5 pct
* Growth seen mainly in offshore, LPG and cruise ships
By Randy Fabi and Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Germany's DVB Bank SE
(DVBG.F), among the world's top 10 shipping financiers, is
considering acquiring as much as $3.5 billion in maritime loans
from banks looking to raise extra capital, a senior executive
said on Wednesday.
DVB, a unit of Germany's main cooperative bank DZ Bank, sees
an opportunity to expand its shipping portfolio at discounted
rates as its rivals, like Societe General (SOGN.PA), scramble to
reduce or unload their maritime assets due to the global
economic slowdown.
Europe's banking watchdog last month estimated financial
institutions would need 114.7 billion euros ($146.56 billion) of
extra capital to make them strong enough to withstand the euro
zone debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7N843J]
To meet these requirements, banks are expected to reduce
their exposure in areas like shipping finance, project finance,
aviation and infrastructure.
"We are definitely doing a few deals where we take
participations off another bank. If the pricing is OK and
exposure is where we want to have it, we will look at it,"
Dagfinn Lunde, managing director and a board member of DVB Bank,
told Reuters at the company's office in Singapore.
DVB has already purchased around $100 million of shipping
loans from banks and was looking at offers totalling more than
$3.5 billion, he said.
French bank Societe General last month said it planned to
sell billions of euros of shipping, aircraft and real-estate
loans to cope with tougher regulations. [ID:nL5E7N22UO]
DVB's parent company, DZ Bank, is also expected to need
about 350 million euros in extra capital, a source familiar with
the situation said in late November. [ID:nWEB5675]
However, DZ Bank AG, which provides funding of around 12-14
billion euros to its subsidiary, is not likely to seek the
additional capital by selling off or reducing its exposure to
DVB because the unit provides profitable returns, Lunde said.
EXPANSION
DVB seeks to expand its $14 billion maritime loan portfolio,
representing about 1,500 vessels, by 5 percent this year. That
translates into around $700 million, more than double the $300
million increase last year.
The bank, which Lunde says is the holder of either the ninth
or tenth biggest shipping loan book, is aiming to extend between
$3.2-$3.5 billion in new loans this year. That does not include
the loans potentially purchased from other banks.
Lunde sees most of the growth this year in offshore energy
transportation and liquefied gas carriers, as well as the cruise
and ferry sectors.
"People talk about shipping as a disaster, for us it is not
a disaster. More than 50 percent of our portfolio is running
beautifully," he said.
Banks and maritime firms with exposure to dry bulk carriers,
oil tankers and container vessels have been hit hard due to rock
bottom freight rates, high bunker fuel prices and abundant
shipping capacity.
Norwegian bank DNB (DNB.OL), the world leader in syndicated
loans to shipping, said its loan book to the sector would worsen
in 2012. [ID:nL6E7NG1TB]
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)
