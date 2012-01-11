Jan 11 India's central bank has raised concerns over banks' unhedged foreign currency loans to Indian companies as only 40 percent of the exposure has been hedged, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Banks face a possibility of a chunk of the unhedged loans turning bad, as a sharp fall in the value of the rupee in 2011 is likely to shrink the loan repayment capacity of companies, the paper said.

The rupee has fallen nearly 16 percent in 2011.

Some companies declined to hedge as there would be an additional cost, but bankers have told the Reserve Bank of India that they will take stock of the position and insist customers who want foreign currency loans to hedge, it said.

For full story click on: link.reuters.com/dez85s

Last week, a senior central bank official said businesses should borrow overseas only if they find long-term foreign currency borrowing cost lower, on a fully-hedged basis than comparable rupee borrowing costs.

For a related Reuters analysis on India Inc finds dollar funding grows scarce, expensive, see (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)