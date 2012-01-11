MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian bank credit growth lagged an increase in deposits as of Dec. 30, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Bank credit stood at 43,656.45 billion rupees ($846.1 billion), up 2.3 percent from Dec. 16, while deposits were 2.7 percent higher at 58,279.09 billion rupees.

On a year-on-year basis, credit grew 15.9 percent, while desposits were up 16.9 percent.

(1$=51.6 rupees)

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)